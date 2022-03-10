Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 12,000 TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $6,855,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $1,852,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $457,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. TMC the metals company Inc has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

