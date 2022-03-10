Cetera Investment Advisers Has $210,000 Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY opened at $70.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

