Cetera Investment Advisers Has $203,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 150.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 106,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

