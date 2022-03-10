Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,341 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

