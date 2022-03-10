Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,742,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bumble by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,733,000 after purchasing an additional 668,587 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Bumble stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

