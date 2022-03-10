Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average is $135.01.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.