Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 228,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 175.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

