Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 32.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $131,524.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $7,528,581 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $209.59 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average is $224.59.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

