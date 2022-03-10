Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

SAP stock opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.