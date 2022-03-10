CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.79

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 294811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The firm has a market cap of C$662.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

