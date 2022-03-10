Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.38

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 1735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $2,143,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,389 shares of company stock worth $11,757,611 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $25,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

