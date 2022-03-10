Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.91.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
About Century Casinos (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
