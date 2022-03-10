Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

