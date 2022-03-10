Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Sells $81,500,000.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silver Run Sponsor, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

