Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.22 Million

Brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) to announce $112.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $132.04 million. Celsius reported sales of $50.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $537.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $782.24 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 210.17 and a beta of 2.06. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

