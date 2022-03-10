Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 127,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

