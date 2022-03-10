Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.
About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
