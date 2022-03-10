CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00. 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.