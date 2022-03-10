Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

CASY stock opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,451,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after buying an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

