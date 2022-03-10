Carlson Capital Management Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

NYSE EQR opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

