Carlson Capital Management Purchases 75 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $473.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.36 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

