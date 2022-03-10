Carlson Capital Management Purchases 37 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 383.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $693,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $358.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.67 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

