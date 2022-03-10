Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $349,680.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $349,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.