Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 125 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $98.56 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.