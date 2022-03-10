Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,058,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,498,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

