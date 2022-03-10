Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Utz Brands were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 5,526 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $89,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617 and have sold 44,704 shares valued at $746,027. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

