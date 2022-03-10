Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 232 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Appian were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 111,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $176.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 322,850 shares of company stock worth $17,677,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

