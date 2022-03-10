Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,078 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,911,000.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

