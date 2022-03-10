Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 50.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

