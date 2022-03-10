Capital Square LLC Reduces Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

CONE stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $90.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,834. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

