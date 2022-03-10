Capital Square LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. 605,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,546,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

