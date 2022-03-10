Capital Square LLC Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after buying an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 36,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

