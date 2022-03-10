Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $320.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,852,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

