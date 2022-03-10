Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Iris Energy Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Iris Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51.

IREN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of Iris Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,272. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Iris Energy has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

