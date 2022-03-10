Cantor Fitzgerald Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $37.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

