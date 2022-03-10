Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
