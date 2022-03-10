Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 172.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 303,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.