Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.