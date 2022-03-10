Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,145,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $541.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.63 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.