Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 256,620 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 229,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

