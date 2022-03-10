Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 446.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

