Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,930 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,082 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

