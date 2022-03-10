California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 624 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Byline Bancorp worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.30. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.