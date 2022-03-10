California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,493 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cara Therapeutics worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $671.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

