California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,034 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of First Mid Bancshares worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $813.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

