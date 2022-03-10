California State Teachers Retirement System Has $943,000 Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 581.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 156,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 140.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 186,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,705 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCUL stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

