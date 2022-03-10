California State Teachers Retirement System Has $802,000 Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of National Research worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $248,821.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,934. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $977.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

