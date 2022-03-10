California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hawkins worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $962.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

