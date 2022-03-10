California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,274 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Green Brick Partners worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 443,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GRBK stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

