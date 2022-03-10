CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 129,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.60 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $272.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.28.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

