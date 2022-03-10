Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 3,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,689. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

