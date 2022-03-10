Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.00

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $69.02, with a volume of 20668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

